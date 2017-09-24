Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Regains active status

Lacy is listed as active Sunday at Tennessee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

One week ago, Lacy landed on the Seahawks' list of inactives, partly due to the return to health of Thomas Rawls. Head coach Pete Carroll has opted to have four running backs available Sunday, so Lacy will vie for reps with Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rawls. Based on each player's individual snap count on the season, Lacy may sit fourth on the pecking order.