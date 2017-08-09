Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Running with backups

Lacy (ankle) strictly worked with backup units at Wednesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Thomas Rawls apparently handled all the first-team work, just two days after the two backs rotated by series in a mock game. While this isn't a good sign for Lacy, it would be unwise to make assumptions based on one practice, particularly when the preseason hasn't even started. He still has time to make his case for the lead job, and it may take him awhile to round back into top form coming off major ankle surgery.