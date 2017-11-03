Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Set for lead role
Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell both suggested that Lacy will serve as Seattle's featured back Sunday against the Redskins, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "We're going to start with Eddie and let him go a little bit and see where it goes from there," said Bevell. "Going to see a lot of Eddie this week," Carroll said.
Unable to establish a running game with a committee approach, the Seahawks apparently want to give Lacy a shot in a featured role, though his current mark of 2.6 yards per carry is an obvious invitation for skepticism. The Seahawks did improve their offensive line by acquiring LT Duane Brown at the trade deadline, and a matchup with the injury-riddled Redskins could lead to a run-heavy approach in the second half even if Lacy gets off to a slow start. The Seahawks still figure to use C.J. Prosise (ankle) or J.D. McKissic on passing downs, but it sounds as if Lacy could take on most of Thomas Rawls' usual share of the rushing workload.
More News
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Could have larger Week 9 role•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Stuffed for zero yards•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Continues to share touches in backfield committee•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Has 'equal status' with Rawls•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Viewed as Week 5 starter•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Expected to share work with Rawls•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...