Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Set for lead role

Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell both suggested that Lacy will serve as Seattle's featured back Sunday against the Redskins, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "We're going to start with Eddie and let him go a little bit and see where it goes from there," said Bevell. "Going to see a lot of Eddie this week," Carroll said.

Unable to establish a running game with a committee approach, the Seahawks apparently want to give Lacy a shot in a featured role, though his current mark of 2.6 yards per carry is an obvious invitation for skepticism. The Seahawks did improve their offensive line by acquiring LT Duane Brown at the trade deadline, and a matchup with the injury-riddled Redskins could lead to a run-heavy approach in the second half even if Lacy gets off to a slow start. The Seahawks still figure to use C.J. Prosise (ankle) or J.D. McKissic on passing downs, but it sounds as if Lacy could take on most of Thomas Rawls' usual share of the rushing workload.