Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Shut down on limited snaps
Lacy gained three yards on five carries and didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Packers.
Unable to take advantage of Thomas Rawls' absence despite getting the start, Lacy ended up with just seven offensive snaps while Chris Carson logged 27 and C.J. Prosise had 15, Pro Football Focus reports. Prosise was held to 11 yards on four carries and surprisingly didn't draw any targets, but Carson had 39 yards on six carries and caught his only target for 10 more, picking up most of his yardage on a 30-yard scamper. Given that he finished third among the team's running backs in snaps and yards without Rawls (ankle) in the picture, Lacy doesn't have much appeal for Week 2 against the 49ers. Lacy could even be stuck on the inactive list (or flat out released) once Rawls is available.
