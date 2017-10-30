Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Stuffed for zero yards

Lacy took six carries for no gain in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Thomas Rawls somehow managed an even uglier stat line, losing a yard on his six carries. As part of a committee backfield in an offense that can only move the ball through the air, Lacy can't be counted on for much in a Week 9 matchup with the Redskins.

