Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Viewed as Week 5 starter
The Seahawks are planning to treat Lacy as their starting running back during Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lacy received the start in the Seahawks' season-opening loss to the Packers, but plummeted down the depth chart after gaining only three yards on five carries in that contest. Following inactive statuses in back-to-back weeks, Lacy suited up in last Sunday's win over the Colts and was able to capitalize on his second chance after starter Chris Carson suffered a high-ankle sprain and lower-leg fracture in that contest that resulted in his placement on injured reserve earlier this week. In relief of Carson, Lacy tallied 52 yards on 11 totes (4.7 yards per carry), which evidently made a positive impression on the Seahawks' coaching staff. While Lacy should handle the majority of the Seahawks' carries in Week 5, in may not be by an overwhelming amount, as it's still expected that Thomas Rawls will have a role in the offense as the team looks to replace Carson's production.
