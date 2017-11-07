Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Week 10 status uncertain
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he doesn't "know yet" if Lacy (groin) will be active Thursday at Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Set for a lead role Sunday against the Redskins, Lacy muscled through 11 offensive snaps before departing in the second quarter with a strained right groin. Thereafter, the offense largely depending on Russell Wilson's right arm and legs, but Thomas Rawls still contributed nine carries for 39 yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 31 yards. An active Lacy likely won't threaten Rawls' current standing as the healthiest running back in Seattle. Rather, C.J. Prosise is poised for a return, which could cut into the workload of both Rawls and an available Lacy.
