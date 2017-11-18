Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Will play Monday

Lacy (groin) was absent from Saturday's injury report and is in line to play Monday night against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lacy missed last Thursday's win over the Cardinals with a groin injury but is now set to return to the field Monday night after logging full practices throughout the week. While he could take over starting responsibilities from Thomas Rawls, it seems more likely that the pair will split carries considering they're both averaging around eight carries per game this season.