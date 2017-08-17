Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Will start Friday versus Vikings

Lacy will start at running back during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings with Thomas Rawls (ankle) ruled out, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Lacy's unimpressive preseason debut included just four carries for 10 yards, but he'll have another chance to gel with the first-team offense Friday with Rawls on the sideline. The Seahawks' running back committee also includes C.J. Prosise, who figures to see additional reps on Friday as well.