Lacy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Jacksonville.

The absence marks the third time the Browns have deemed Lacy a healthy scratch. More than likely, the Seahawks will rely on Mike Davis as the lead back and J.D. McKissic for obvious passing downs, but Thomas Rawls will be around to spell the duo.

