Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Won't play Thursday

Lacy (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Arizona, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lacy's inability to practice during a short week forced the Seahawks' hand. The absence will mark his third of the season, allowing Thomas Rawls to serve as the lead back Thursday. Throwing a wrench into Rawls receiving most of the offensive snaps out of the backfield is the return of C.J. Prosise, whose pass-catching prowess could keep the former contained to a two-down role.