Arroyo secured his only target for a 24-yard reception in the Seahawks' 9-9 preseason tie with the Chiefs on Friday.

The second-year tight end had recorded a 36-yard touchdown grab in Sunday's exhibition against the Titans, and Arroyo followed that up with another big play Friday on his 24-yard grab during Seattle's second possession. Arroyo is expected to operate as the No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end behind AJ Barner, but veteran Eric Saubert is expected to see his fair share of snaps as well thanks to his blocking prowess.