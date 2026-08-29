Arroyo secured his only target for a 24-yard reception in the Seahawks' 9-9 preseason tie with the Chiefs on Friday.

The second-year tight end had recorded a 36-yard touchdown grab in Sunday's exhibition against the Titans, and Arroyo followed that up with another big play Friday on his 24-yard grab during Seattle's second possession. Arroyo is expected to operate as the No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end behind AJ Barner, but veteran Eric Saubert is expected to see his fair share of snaps as well thanks to his blocking prowess.

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