Arroyo is expected to miss time after exiting Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Broncos due to a shoulder injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks are still looking to determine the extent of Arroyo's injury, but he appears likely to be sidelined for the team's Week 7 game against the Chiefs, and a stint on injured reserve could be a possibility. The second-year tight end has handled a light role on offense through the Seahawks' first six games of the season, registering a 17-yard reception on two targets.