Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Chance for larger Year 2 role

Arroyo will enter training camp as a candidate to secure an expanded role on offense with the Seahawks, Justin Melo of USA Today reports.

Arroyo is expected to see more opportunities in 2026 after catching 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown across 13 regular-season games as a rookie. AJ Barner remains atop Seattle's depth chart, but Arroyo's athleticism gives him a path to increased usage in passing situations and two-tight end sets. Injuries limited Arroyo's involvement last season, so better health could be all the 2025 second-rounder requires to take a notable step forward.