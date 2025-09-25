Arroyo (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's NFC West clash against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints and tweaked his groin in the process. He was estimated as limited on the first two practice reports of the week, but he has been given the green light to play in Arizona. The rookie second-rounder has opened the season with three catches (on five targets) for 38 yards while operating as the Seahawks' TE2 behind AJ Barner.