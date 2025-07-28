Arroyo is thriving as a pass catcher early in training camp, but AJ Barner's blocking makes him the favorite to replace Noah Fant as Seattle's starting tight end, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Barner, a 2024 fourth-round pick, was Seattle's No. 2 tight end for most of his rookie season. Fant's recent release gives both Barner and Arroyo a big opportunity, especially because new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to shift the team toward more heavy packages with multiple tight ends and/or a fullback. Arroyo, a rookie second-round pick, could earn a role as the top tight end for passing situations even if he isn't a starter, given that he's faster and more explosive than Barner. The Seahawks also have blocking specialist Eric Saubert competing for a role, although he probably won't be much of a threat for snaps in single-TE formations.