Arroyo (groin) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo was was also estimated as a limited participant Monday, so his status for Thursday's Week 4 matchup against Arizona is very much up in the air. The rookie tight end logged a season-high 28 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over New Orleans, but he came away from that contest with a groin injury. If he's unable to suit up Thursday, Eric Saubert would presumably work as Seattle's No. 2 tight end behind AJ Barner.