Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Generates 44 yards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arroyo caught two of four targets for 44 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals.
Arroyo gained 32 yards on one reception, and he was targeted in the end zone in the second quarter, too. The rookie played 55 percent of the offensive snaps, and while he's still the No. 2 tight end behind AJ Barner, Arroyo's snap counts and usage are rising. He'll look to continue his ascent in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.
