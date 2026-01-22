Arroyo (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo has been on Seattle's injured reserve list for the past five games due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 14 at Atlanta, but his activity at practice signals he could return to game action for the NFC Championship. With any limits on his reps apparently behind him, the Seahawks would just need to officially activate him from IR prior to Sunday's game versus the Rams.