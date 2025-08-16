Arroyo brought in both of his targets for 19 receiving yards in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over Kansas City.

AJ Barner lined up with Seattle's first-string offense Friday, hinting that he has the early lead over Arroyo in the starting tight end competition. The 22-year-old Arroyo hasn't done anything to hurt his stock this preseason, catching all four of his targets for 33 yards across two contests. The rookie would have to leapfrog Barner in the Seahawks' final preseason game against Green Bay next Saturday in order to avoid starting the regular season as the backup option.