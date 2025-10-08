Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: One grab in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arroyo secured his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Arroyo played 26 of the Seahawks' 61 offensive snaps, behind fellow tight end AJ Barner (49) and ahead of Eric Saubert (17). The rookie has recorded just six catches for 92 yards across Seattle's first five games this season. Arroyo's limited usage makes him very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Seahawks visit the Jaguars in Week 6.
