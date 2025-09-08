Arroyo caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

The rookie second-round pick played just 16 of the team's 52 offensive snaps (31 percent) while A.J. Barner finished with 44 snaps (85 percent). Arroyo should have the highest long-term upside because of his athleticism and pass-catching abilities, but Barner has established himself as a dependable run blocker that may fit better with the Seahawks' scheme.