Arroyo caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans.

Arroyo played just 18 offensive snaps (38 percent) in this game, which was his lowest total since the season opener. The Seahawks' offense was quite efficient and didn't spend a ton of time on the field, but it will be difficult to trust Arroyo in nearly any fantasy setting considering he has just 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown through 11 games.