Arroyo caught four of five passes for 42 yards in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Arroyo finished with a 38 percent snap share but out-produced fellow tight end A.J. Barner, who caught just one pass for seven yards. A rookie second-round pick, Arroyo continues to showcase his upside, but his snap count will remain low unless he can overtake Barner as the superior run blocker. In the long run, it's worth holding Arroyo in dynasty formats due to his superb athleticism.