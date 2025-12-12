default-cbs-image
Arroyo (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo will miss at least one game due to the knee injury he suffered Week 14 against Atlanta. With the rookie second-round pick sidelined, Nick Kallerup will stand to operate as the No. 2 tight end behind AJ Barner.

