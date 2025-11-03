Arroyo caught two passes (two targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Commanders.

Arroyo notched his first career touchdown on a 26-yard pass in the second quarter. Despite the blowout, the starters played nearly the entire game, and Arroyo played just 22 of 51 offensive snaps (43 percent), which has been standard this season with AJ Barner handling a nearly every-down role. Thus, Arroyo's touchdown was an intriguing flash of athleticism and upside, but he'll be tough to depend on until he secures an increased role.