Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Sidelined until postseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arroyo (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Arroyo suffered a knee injury in Week 14 and had already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts. He'll now be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, but he will have a chance to return during the postseason.
