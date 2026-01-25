Arroyo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Arroyo was activated injured reserve Friday after he was a full participant in practice for the second week in a row, but the Seahawks apparently weren't comfortable making the rookie second-round pick one of their three active tight ends Sunday. With Arroyo sitting out, Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup will serve as the reserve options at tight end behind AJ Barner.