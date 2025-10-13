Arroyo caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jaguars.

Arroyo continues to work as the No. 2 tight end behind AJ Barner, who has consistently played around 80 percent of the offensive snaps while producing 17 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Arroyo has logged more than 50 percent of the snaps just once this season, and he has yet to catch more than two passes in a game. The rookie is an intriguing athlete who could still have a bright future in the league, but it will be difficult to depend on him for fantasy purposes until his usage improves.