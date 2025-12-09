Arroyo (knee) may be forced to miss Sunday's contest against the Colts, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo was forced out of the team's 37-9 win over the Falcons in Week 14 due to a knee injury, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that "this week's probably in jeopardy," for the tight end. If Arroyo is sidelined for Week 15, Nick Kallerup would stand to operate as the team's No. 2 tight end against Indianapolis.