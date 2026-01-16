Arroyo (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo was a full participant in all three practices this week, but he hasn't recovered quite enough from a knee injury to be activated from injured reserve. The rookie second-rounder's next chance to play would be in the NFC Championship Game if the Seahawks emerge victorious Saturday.