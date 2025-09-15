Arroyo caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Arroyo handled a 39 percent snap share and is the clear No. 2 tight end behind second-year AJ Barner, who logged 89 percent of the offensive snaps. The rookie showed his explosiveness in the first quarter, scooping a short pass from Sam Darnold and taking it 34 yards into Pittsburgh territory. While he caught just one pass the rest of the game, it's an encouraging start for the youngster.