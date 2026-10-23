Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Arroyo (shoulder) underwent surgery and will likely be out for the rest of the season, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Macdonald didn't outright rule Arroyo out for the entire 2026 campaign, leaving the possibility that the second-year tight end would be available if the Seahawks made a deep playoff run. Regardless, Arroyo will not be available for the rest of the regular season while recovering from a shoulder injury, leaving Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup as the Seahawks' depth options at tight end behind AJ Barner.