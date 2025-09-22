Arroyo was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report due to a groin injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The rookie second-rounder played 30 snaps (28 on offense, two on special teams) and failed to haul in his lone target during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. Arroyo appears to have come out of that contest worse for wear with a groin injury, and his practice participation over the next two days will determine his status heading into Thursday's NFC West clash against the Cardinals in Arizona. Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup would be in line for more snaps at tight end behind AJ Barner if Arroyo is not cleared to play.