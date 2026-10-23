Wilson will be the lead back for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after Zach Charbonnet (knee) was ruled out ahead of that contest, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet was a full participant in practice all week and was activated from the reserve/PUP list Thursday. However, he's not been given the green light to play, which means Wilson will lead the Seahawks' backfield yet again for Sunday's contest while George Holani and Velus Jones provide depth. Wilson has logged at least 20 carries in three of the Seahawks' last five games, and over that span he has turned 85 rushes into 300 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes (on eight targets) for 50 yards and a score.