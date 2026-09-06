Wilson (hamstring) practiced fully Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wilson has been a distant third on the RB depth chart behind first-round rookie Jadarian Price and George Holani since the offseason program, and a hamstring injury that was first reported after preseason Week 1 didn't allow Wilson to make any headway for backfield reps to begin the campaign. Now that his health isn't a question, it remains to be seen if Wilson will be a part of the running game during Wednesday's Week 1 matchup with the Patriots.