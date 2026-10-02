With Jadarian Price (chest) out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Wilson is expected to take on an expanded role out of the backfield, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wilson actually leads the Seahawks in carries (32) this season, but he's been splitting work with Price (28 carries) and George Holani (15) in what has been a three-man weave out of the backfield. Wilson is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry but could flirt with 20 rushing attempts Sunday, putting him very much in the fantasy RB2/3 mix.