Wilson rushed 21 times for 92 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 31-7 win over Arizona.

Wilson stepped into a larger workload Week 2 and it was partially due to rookie running back Jadarian Price exiting the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. The 92 rushing yards were Wilson's highest total since he notched 107 yards and two scores on 28 totes in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign while with the Packers. Wilson could handle the lion's share of touches in the backfield against the Commanders in Week 3 if Price is forced to miss the contest.