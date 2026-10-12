Wilson rushed 20 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers. He also caught both of his targets for 11 yards and lost a fumble.

Wilson followed up his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Chargers with a two-yard rushing score in the first quarter against the 49ers, but he proceeded to lose a fumble in the second quarter. Fellow running back George Holani also lost a fumble and Sam Darnold threw two interceptions in a sloppy performance from Seattle's offense. Zach Charbonnet (knee) isn't expected to be activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, while Jadarian Price (chest) remains on IR, so Wilson is poised to remain Seattle's lead back in Week 6.

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