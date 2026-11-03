Wilson played just seven snaps -- all on special teams -- in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Bears.

After logging double-digit carries in six of the Seahawks' previous seven games while scoring four touchdowns and averaging 66.4 scrimmage yards during that span, Wilson fell out of the game plan entirely in Week 8. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) getting cleared to make his 2026 debut, Jadarian Price (chest) returning from injured reserve and George Holani still on hand as an option on passing downs, the Seahawks had no reps available out of the backfield for Wilson. Unless Charbonnet or Price succumbs to another injury, Wilson's playing time on offense will likely remain scarce moving forward.