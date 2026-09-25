Wilson will be the Seahawks' RB2 for Sunday's game against the Commanders after Jadarian Price (chest) was cleared to play, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wilson ended up logging 21 carries for 92 yards during the Seahawks' Week 2 win over the Cardinals, with most of those touches coming after Price left the game in the fourth quarter due to a chest injury. Price has been cleared to play against Washington, so Wilson and George Holani will provide backfield depth for Sunday's road tilt.