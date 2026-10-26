Wilson rushed 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Chiefs.

Wilson recorded the second 100-yard rushing performance of his career, having accomplished that feat in Week 12 of last season with the Packers. He put the game away with a 21-yard rushing touchdown with 3:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. That was his third touchdown run in the past four games, during which Wilson has racked up 294 rushing yards on 79 carries (3.7 YPC), covering for lackluster efficiency with heavy rushing volume. He could face a significant influx of competition for carries as soon as Week 8 against the Bears, as Jadarian price (chest) will be eligible to return from IR while Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was inactive Sunday, could make his season debut after being activated from the reserve/PUP list Thursday.