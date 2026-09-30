Wilson turned nine carries into 14 yards during the Seahawks' 33-31 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Wilson saw his role expand during the Seahawks' Week 2 win over the Cardinals after Jadarian Price left the game due to a chest injury, with the former finishing with 21 carries for 92 yards. Wilson returned to a rotational role with George Holani for Week 3 after Price was cleared to play, though Wilson actually led the backfield trio with nine carries, though six of those touches went for three yards or less. Wilson has 32 carries for 109 yards (3.4 YPC) through the first three games of the regular season, though it looks like the Seahawks may be shifting to a committee approach to the backfield instead of Price being the lead back. The Seahawks head back home for a Week 4 tilt against the Chargers this Sunday.