Wilson rushed 14 times for 52 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Wilson had 12 of his 14 carries in regulation while once again serving as the Seahawks' lead back, and he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry for the fourth straight game. Wilson was held without a catch for the first time in three contests, however, capping his overall fantasy production in the low-soring defeat. Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been back at practice for the last two weeks and must be activated from the PUP list by next Thursday to avoid having to miss the rest of the season, so Wilson's days in a meaningful role appear to be drawing to a close.