Wilson racked up 21 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown and added three catches (on four targets) for 39 yards and another TD during Sunday's 30-23 win versus the Chargers.

In the wake of Jadarian Price's placement on injured reserve due to a chest issue, Wilson got the first chance to pace the Seahawks backfield, and he parlayed the second-highest touch count of his career into his second ever outing with 100-plus yards from scrimmage and his second two-TD performance. Meanwhile, fellow RB George Holani himself received eight touches, which he turned into 20 total yards. Until Zach Charbonnet (knee, reserve/PUP list) is able to return to action, Wilson figures to be Seattle's lead runner.