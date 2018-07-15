Seahawks' Emmanuel Beal: In hunt for reserve role
Beal will compete for a depth role when training camp begins, Corbin Smith of USA Today reports.
Beal started his last two college seasons at Oklahoma and posted 176 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception through 27 games. After being snubbed from the NFL Combine, Beal excelled at his pro day, posting a 4.58 second 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical. However, the 23-year-old went undrafted due to his undersized frame, checking in at 223 pounds. The Seahawks have a strong linebacker corps, but Beal's superb athleticism could land him a spot on special teams for the 2018 season.
