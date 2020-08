Ellerbee (undisclosed) reverted to Seattle's IR on Sunday after having been waived/injured by the team, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellerbee spent the entire 2019 campaign on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue, and it now looks as though he'll spend the 2020 season in a similar fashion barring an injury settlement. The 23-year-old will focus his efforts on getting fully healthy.