The Seahawks waived Ellerbee on Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks needed depth at cornerback more, so they signed Kalan Reed and let Ellerbee go. Ellerbee was on the Seahawks' roster for barely two weeks, and he played in one game Week 9 versus the Chargers. If he clears waivers, Ellerbee could land on the team's practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories