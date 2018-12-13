Ellerbee signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ellerbee was brought in following the announcement that Mychal Kendricks (leg) will miss the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old has appeared in two games for Seattle this season, so a quick recalibration process is likely all he needs to be ready to go. He'll likely function as a reserve linebacker for the final three regular season contests.

