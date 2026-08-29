Henderson secured three of four targets for 58 yards and returned two kickoffs for 41 yards in the Seahawks' 9-9 tie with the Chiefs on Friday.

Henderson had his best game of the preseason as a receiver, finishing tied with multiple players for the team lead in receptions and qualifying as the runner-up in receiving yards for the night. The rookie sixth-round pick was serviceable on kickoff returns as well, and he finished the preseason averaging 22.0 yards on his four opportunities in that capacity. Henderson may have shown enough promise to secure a practice-squad role, while his path to a spot on the 53-man roster appears steeper.